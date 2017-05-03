Kansas couple donates $5 million to F...

Kansas couple donates $5 million to Fort Hays University

The university announced Tuesday that Richard Fischli and Dolores Willis-Fischli, of Logan, recently committed the money to a center on the Hays campus that will give students a single place to stop for academic, medical and mental health help. It will also provide office space for student groups.

