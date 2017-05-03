Judge denies Ellis County's motion to dismiss lawsuit
A motion from the Ellis County Commission for the district court to dismiss a civil lawsuit regarding a disputed residential subdivision proposed south of Hays was denied in a hearing Tuesday afternoon. The hearing was presided over by Judge Bruce Gatterman of the 24th Judicial District, who was brought in for the case to prevent the possibility of conflicting interest for local judges.
