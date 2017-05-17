High winds lead to damage in area
Darin Myers, Ellis County Fire Chief and Emergency Management director, said they haven't had reports of any significant damage yet, just the usual occurrences with high winds - damage to trees, shingles, etc. Mike Morley, manager of corporate communications for Midwest Energy, said they had a few outages and damage to power lines last night, but nothing significant.
