FHSU Honors College welcomes third class of new members
The Honors College at Fort Hays State University has selected 31 new students, including five current FHSU students and 26 incoming freshmen. HAYS-- The Honors College at Fort Hays State University has selected 31 new students, including five current FHSU students and 26 incoming freshmen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tanya Taylor
|Mar '17
|Clark
|1
|Cowley touts link to FHSU and wins governor's s...
|Feb '17
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
|Demonstrators show support for Weber (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|rmorgan
|1
|Dairy Queen (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|guest
|2
|Hispanic College Institute helps students get t... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Paddling has its ...
|1
|Plainville police (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Concernedcitizen
|1
|Theresia Ostrom (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Concern citizens
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC