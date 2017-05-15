FHSU agriculture students place top marks in recent annual judging conference

Fort Hays State University students in the Agriculture Department recently traveled to Manhattan to compete against 23 universities in the 2017 Judging Conference of the North American Colleges and Teachers of Agriculture. HAYS-- Fort Hays State University students in the Agriculture Department recently traveled to Manhattan to compete against 23 universities in the 2017 Judging Conference of the North American Colleges and Teachers of Agriculture.

