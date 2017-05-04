Famous figures highlights original characters

From left, Holy Family Elementary School fifth-graders Kate Pope, Madighan Norris, Brooke Raacke, and Madelyn Rozean huddle together to give each other encouragement during the intermission at the Hays Arts Council's Famous Figures competition Friday, May 5, 2017 at Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center. Val Karl, left, helps her granddaughter, Victoria Elementary School fifth-grader Brennan Moeckel, style the wig she's wearing to portray Julia Child at the Hays Arts Council's Famous Figures competition Friday, May 5, 2017 at Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center.

