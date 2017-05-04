Famous figures highlights original characters
From left, Holy Family Elementary School fifth-graders Kate Pope, Madighan Norris, Brooke Raacke, and Madelyn Rozean huddle together to give each other encouragement during the intermission at the Hays Arts Council's Famous Figures competition Friday, May 5, 2017 at Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center. Val Karl, left, helps her granddaughter, Victoria Elementary School fifth-grader Brennan Moeckel, style the wig she's wearing to portray Julia Child at the Hays Arts Council's Famous Figures competition Friday, May 5, 2017 at Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.
Add your comments below
Hays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tanya Taylor
|Mar '17
|Clark
|1
|Cowley touts link to FHSU and wins governor's s...
|Feb '17
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
|Demonstrators show support for Weber (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|rmorgan
|1
|Dairy Queen (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|guest
|2
|Hispanic College Institute helps students get t... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Paddling has its ...
|1
|Plainville police (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Concernedcitizen
|1
|Theresia Ostrom (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Concern citizens
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC