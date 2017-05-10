Downtown Pavilion groundbreaking May 19

The Downtown Hays Development Corp. invites the public to celebrate the ground breaking of the Downtown Pavilion at 2 p.m. Friday, May 19 at 10th and Main. The Downtown Hays Development Corp. invites the public to celebrate the ground breaking of the Downtown Pavilion at 2 p.m. Friday, May 19 at 10th and Main.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.