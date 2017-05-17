Commission approves Extension office lease
The Ellis County Commission at Monday's meeting approved an office space lease agreement for the newly formed Cottonwood Extension District, a merger between the Ellis and Barton county Kansas State University Research and Extension programs. The Ellis County Commission at Monday's meeting approved an office space lease agreement for the newly formed Cottonwood Extension District, a merger between the Ellis and Barton county Kansas State University Research and Extension programs.
