Collaboration makes for a 'groundbreaking' project

Sandy Jacobs, past president of the Downtown Hays Development Corporation and current Hays city commissioner, speaks to the audience at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Downtown Pavilion on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 next to Union Pacific Park in Hays. Those involved with the Downtown Pavilion project take the first scoops of dirt during the building's groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday, May 24, 2017 next to Union Pacific Park in Hays.

