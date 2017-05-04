Citizens gather to pray for nation
Kent Ficken, Hays, raises his hand in prayer during the National Day of Prayer event held at the war memorial outside the Ellis County Courthouse on Thursday, May 4, 2017. Citizens gather to pray for the nation during the Ellis County National Day of Prayer event on Thursday, May 4, 2017, outside the Ellis County Courthouse.
