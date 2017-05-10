Charity biker makes unplanned stop in Hays

Sandra Emmett, Billings, Mont., talks Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at Doerflers' Harley Davidson in Hays about the repairs that need to be made to her trike before she can continue on her trip across the United States to raise money for St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Emmett was involved in an accident that left her stranded in Hays for several days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.