American Legion members say sale, auction a positive step

Robert Munsch, center; watches for bids while behind him his father, Bob Munsch, both of Bob Munsch & Associates Real Estate and Auction, calls for bids Saturday, May 20, 2017, at the American Legion building, 1305 Canterbury Drive. The Legion post has sold the building and auctioned off its contents of restaurant and office equipment and other items to clear out for the new owner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.