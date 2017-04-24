WaKeeney police officer honored with new memorial

From left, Brothers Terry and Lonny Claycamp talk about their father, Alfred Claycamp, who was shot and killed in the line of duty as a WaKeeney police officer in July of 1962, on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at Terry's real estate office in Hays. A stone memorial to WaKeeney police officer Alfred Claycamp, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in July of 1962, is on display in the Trego County Courthouse in WaKeeney.

