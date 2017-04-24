WaKeeney police officer honored with ...

WaKeeney police officer honored with new memorial

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Hays Daily News

From left, Brothers Terry and Lonny Claycamp talk about their father, Alfred Claycamp, who was shot and killed in the line of duty as a WaKeeney police officer in July of 1962, on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at Terry's real estate office in Hays. A stone memorial to WaKeeney police officer Alfred Claycamp, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in July of 1962, is on display in the Trego County Courthouse in WaKeeney.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tanya Taylor Mar '17 Clark 1
News Cowley touts link to FHSU and wins governor's s... Feb '17 Predator Harm In ... 1
News Demonstrators show support for Weber (Sep '16) Sep '16 rmorgan 1
Dairy Queen (Jul '16) Jul '16 guest 2
News Hispanic College Institute helps students get t... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Paddling has its ... 1
Plainville police (Jun '16) Jun '16 Concernedcitizen 1
Theresia Ostrom (Apr '16) Apr '16 Concern citizens 1
See all Hays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hays Forum Now

Hays Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hays Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Hays, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,817 • Total comments across all topics: 280,573,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC