Via Christi doctor is Kansas Family Physician of the Year

The Kansas Family Physician of the Year will be familiar to some Wichitans: He's a family doctor at Via Christi Health. Jerry Niernberger, a doctor of osteopathy, will be honored at the Kansas Academy of Family Physicians' annual meeting in Wichita on June 9. Niernberger is chief of the Family Medicine Department at Via Christi and is a member of the Accountable Care Organizations Development Committee, Via Christi Strategic Planning Committee and Via Christi Clinic Board of Directors.

