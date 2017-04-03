Teachers celebrate success of new curriculum
Shanna Dinkel, assistant superintendent for Hays USD 489, speaks at a celebration for the district teachers who completed training for and implemented a new reading and writing curriculum Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at the Fort Hays State University Robbins Center in Hays. Hays USD 489 teachers mingle as they gather for a celebration for completing training on and implementing a new reading and writing curriculum Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at the Fort Hays State University Robbins Center in Hays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.
Add your comments below
Hays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tanya Taylor
|Mar 10
|Clark
|1
|Cowley touts link to FHSU and wins governor's s...
|Feb '17
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
|Demonstrators show support for Weber (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|rmorgan
|1
|Dairy Queen (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|guest
|2
|Hispanic College Institute helps students get t... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Paddling has its ...
|1
|Plainville police (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Concernedcitizen
|1
|Theresia Ostrom (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Concern citizens
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC