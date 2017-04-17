Survey gives a snapshot of homeless, poverty in Hays

Brandon Nimz, founder of Unite Common Grounds Coffee House, 208 E. Eighth, offers a free store with household goods, clothing and food with no proof of income or residency required. Brandon Nimz, founder of Unite Common Grounds Coffee House, 208 E. Eighth, offers a free store with household goods, clothing and food with no proof of income or residency required.

