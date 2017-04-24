For eight full hours, customers came and went at whichever liquor store opted to open its doors for the first legal day of Sunday sales in Hays since before Prohibition. We didn't hear a single complaint as a result of the city commission's decision to join much of the rest of Kansas - including Ellis, Victoria and all the unincorporated areas of Ellis County - by removing the holdover blue law.

