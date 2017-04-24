Students, community members stop by campus to meet officers
Judah Albin, center, 4, Hays, and his brother, Eli, 3, give Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Tod Hileman a note and picture to show their appreciation Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at the event Cookies with Cops hosted by the Fort Hays State University Criminal Justice Club in the Memorial Union. From left, Hays Police Department Patrol Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.
Add your comments below
Hays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tanya Taylor
|Mar '17
|Clark
|1
|Cowley touts link to FHSU and wins governor's s...
|Feb '17
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
|Demonstrators show support for Weber (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|rmorgan
|1
|Dairy Queen (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|guest
|2
|Hispanic College Institute helps students get t... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Paddling has its ...
|1
|Plainville police (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Concernedcitizen
|1
|Theresia Ostrom (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Concern citizens
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC