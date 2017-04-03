Storm system brings up to 2 inches of rain across region
Some areas of northwest Kansas were on track to record up to 2 inches of rainfall through Saturday, with more on the way later this week with a system that could even bring some wet snow in the west. Some areas of northwest Kansas were on track to record up to 2 inches of rainfall through Saturday, with more on the way later this week with a system that could even bring some wet snow in the west.
Hays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tanya Taylor
|Mar 10
|Clark
|1
|Cowley touts link to FHSU and wins governor's s...
|Feb '17
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
|Demonstrators show support for Weber (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|rmorgan
|1
|Dairy Queen (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|guest
|2
|Hispanic College Institute helps students get t... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Paddling has its ...
|1
|Plainville police (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Concernedcitizen
|1
|Theresia Ostrom (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Concern citizens
|1
