Storm system brings up to 2 inches of rain across region

Saturday Apr 1 Read more: Hays Daily News

Some areas of northwest Kansas were on track to record up to 2 inches of rainfall through Saturday, with more on the way later this week with a system that could even bring some wet snow in the west. Some areas of northwest Kansas were on track to record up to 2 inches of rainfall through Saturday, with more on the way later this week with a system that could even bring some wet snow in the west.

