Physical therapist sees dream become reality
Herrman Physical Therapy & Wellness receptionist Mariah Legleiter, left, and physical therapist Troy Herrman stand in the front waiting area of the new business Thursday, April 13, 2017 at 2707 Broadway Avenue in Hays. The main treatment room at Herrman Physical Therapy & Wellness at 2707 Broadway Avenue in Hays features a variety of treatment tables, weights and exercise equipment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.
Add your comments below
Hays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tanya Taylor
|Mar '17
|Clark
|1
|Cowley touts link to FHSU and wins governor's s...
|Feb '17
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
|Demonstrators show support for Weber (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|rmorgan
|1
|Dairy Queen (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|guest
|2
|Hispanic College Institute helps students get t... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Paddling has its ...
|1
|Plainville police (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Concernedcitizen
|1
|Theresia Ostrom (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Concern citizens
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC