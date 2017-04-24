Masons dedicate Herndon clinic in anc...

Masons dedicate Herndon clinic in ancient ritual

Mikel Stoops, Grand Senior Deacon for the Masonic Grand Lodge of Kansas, pours corn into a bowl to signify abundance during the formal dedication of Fort Hays State University's Herndon Clinic on Saturday in Albertson Hall. Dale Morrow, Grand Senior Warden for the or the Masonic Grand Lodge of Kansas, reports that the building is level during the formal dedication of Fort Hays State University's Herndon Clinic on Saturday, April 22, 2017 in Albertson Hall.

