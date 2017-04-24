Masons dedicate Herndon clinic in ancient ritual
Mikel Stoops, Grand Senior Deacon for the Masonic Grand Lodge of Kansas, pours corn into a bowl to signify abundance during the formal dedication of Fort Hays State University's Herndon Clinic on Saturday in Albertson Hall. Dale Morrow, Grand Senior Warden for the or the Masonic Grand Lodge of Kansas, reports that the building is level during the formal dedication of Fort Hays State University's Herndon Clinic on Saturday, April 22, 2017 in Albertson Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.
Add your comments below
Hays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tanya Taylor
|Mar '17
|Clark
|1
|Cowley touts link to FHSU and wins governor's s...
|Feb '17
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
|Demonstrators show support for Weber (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|rmorgan
|1
|Dairy Queen (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|guest
|2
|Hispanic College Institute helps students get t... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Paddling has its ...
|1
|Plainville police (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Concernedcitizen
|1
|Theresia Ostrom (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Concern citizens
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC