Mary Elizabeth Maternity Home providing a safe atmosphere

A special prayer vigil took place April 23 at Mary Elizabeth Maternity Home, 204 W. Seventh, to celebrate 20 years of service in the community. A special prayer vigil took place April 23 at Mary Elizabeth Maternity Home, 204 W. Seventh, to celebrate 20 years of service in the community.
