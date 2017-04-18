Kids, adults dash into bubbles for fundraiser
Children play in the bubbles being pumped from a machine at the start of the Splish Splash Bubble Dash, a run/walk fundraiser for the Hays Area Children's Center, on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Big Creek Crossing in Hays. Charlotte Mergen, 4, Ellis, runs under an arch as she approaches the finish line at the Splish Splash Bubble Dash, a run/walk fundraiser for the Hays Area Children's Center, on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Big Creek Crossing in Hays.
