HPL wishes happy birthday to Hays

Katie Gutierrez, 11, Hays, plays "Pin the Mustache on Buffalo Bill Cody" during a celebration of Hays' 150th birthday Tuesday in the Schmidt Gallery at Hays Public Library. Vera Haynes, young adult librarian at the Hays Public Library, tapes balloons to a table while decorating the Schmidt Gallery for Hays' 150th birthday party Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at the library.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.