Happy Birthday Hays! Sesquicentennial Celebration April 25th

Hays- The Hays Public Library wants to wish Hays a happy 150th birthday with an all-day, all-ages celebration on April 25. Help us celebrate the sesquicentennial! 10 AM: The children's department will offer a special edition "Birthday Story Time" for early childhood, infant to 5 years old. 11 AM: All ages are invited to have birthday cake in the gallery.

