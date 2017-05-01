Four killed, including suspect, in shootings at Kansas home for special needs adults
Four people were killed after a gunman opened fire inside a home for adults with special needs on Sunday afternoon, according to police in Topeka, Kansas. Th... -- White House chief of staff Reince Priebus defended President Trump's invitation to Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, saying the meeting is important in th... "It's the best thing we ever got."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.
Add your comments below
Hays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tanya Taylor
|Mar '17
|Clark
|1
|Cowley touts link to FHSU and wins governor's s...
|Feb '17
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
|Demonstrators show support for Weber (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|rmorgan
|1
|Dairy Queen (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|guest
|2
|Hispanic College Institute helps students get t... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Paddling has its ...
|1
|Plainville police (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Concernedcitizen
|1
|Theresia Ostrom (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Concern citizens
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC