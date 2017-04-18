Fort Hays hosts 43rd annual art exhibit
From left, Ellis High School juniors Kinley Kuppetz, Peyton Brown, Melanie Befort and Blakely Bittel work on their chalk drawing during the chalk competition at Fort Hays State University's 43rd annual High School Art Exhibition on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 in front of Rarick Hall. St. Francis High School seniors Keanu Bussell, left, and Katie Schmid hang artwork at their school's booth at Fort Hays State University's 43rd annual High School Art Exhibition on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 in Gross Memorial Coliseum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.
Add your comments below
Hays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tanya Taylor
|Mar '17
|Clark
|1
|Cowley touts link to FHSU and wins governor's s...
|Feb '17
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
|Demonstrators show support for Weber (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|rmorgan
|1
|Dairy Queen (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|guest
|2
|Hispanic College Institute helps students get t... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Paddling has its ...
|1
|Plainville police (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Concernedcitizen
|1
|Theresia Ostrom (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Concern citizens
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC