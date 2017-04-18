FHSU instructor, class advocate for r...

FHSU instructor, class advocate for refugees through marathon race in China

Jared Nielsen, Fort Hays State University instructor of leadership studies at Sias International University in Zhengzhou, China, recently ran in the ZhengKai International Marathon to raise money for and awareness of the international refugee crisis. HAYS, Kan.

