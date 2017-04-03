Faculty member brings community together through art

"Weaving Connections," an exhibit organized by Amy Schmierbach, professor of art and design at Fort Hays State University, will be on display at the Hays Public Library from April 2 to April 30. The exhibit was created by more than 700 community members who made CD weavings. HAYS-- "Weaving Connections," an exhibit organized by Amy Schmierbach, professor of art and design at Fort Hays State University, will be on display at the Hays Public Library from April 2 to April 30. The exhibit was created by more than 700 community members who made CD weavings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.