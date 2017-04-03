Faculty member brings community together through art
"Weaving Connections," an exhibit organized by Amy Schmierbach, professor of art and design at Fort Hays State University, will be on display at the Hays Public Library from April 2 to April 30. The exhibit was created by more than 700 community members who made CD weavings. HAYS-- "Weaving Connections," an exhibit organized by Amy Schmierbach, professor of art and design at Fort Hays State University, will be on display at the Hays Public Library from April 2 to April 30. The exhibit was created by more than 700 community members who made CD weavings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.
Add your comments below
Hays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tanya Taylor
|Mar 10
|Clark
|1
|Cowley touts link to FHSU and wins governor's s...
|Feb '17
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
|Demonstrators show support for Weber (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|rmorgan
|1
|Dairy Queen (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|guest
|2
|Hispanic College Institute helps students get t... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Paddling has its ...
|1
|Plainville police (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Concernedcitizen
|1
|Theresia Ostrom (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Concern citizens
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC