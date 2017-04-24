Encore Series presents PIPPIN

Tickets are now on sale for "Pippin," the next performance of the 2016-2017 Encore Series, set for 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 30, in the Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center in Sheridan Hall on the Fort Hays State University campus. HAYS, Kan.

