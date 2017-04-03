DSNWK receives grant from Midwest Energy

Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas, based in Hays, recently was announced as the recipient of a $349 grant from Midwest Energy Inc. Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas, based in Hays, recently was announced as the recipient of a $349 grant from Midwest Energy Inc. The grant award will be used to purchase children's books that encourage healthy eating to foster developmental milestones and given to children who receive services through DSNWK's Kid-Link program. The books will benefit families in the counties of Norton, Phillips, Smith, Rooks, Osborne and Russell who are receiving early intervention for developmental delays or other qualifying diagnoses.

