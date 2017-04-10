County purchases land, bank building near office complex
Ellis County has purchased two tracts of property adjoining the county's administrative center in downtown Hays. The county commission at Monday's meeting unanimously approved the acquisition of 113 E. Seventh and 132 E. Eighth for a total cost of approximately $150,000.
