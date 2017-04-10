County purchases land, bank building ...

County purchases land, bank building near office complex

Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: Hays Daily News

Ellis County has purchased two tracts of property adjoining the county's administrative center in downtown Hays. The county commission at Monday's meeting unanimously approved the acquisition of 113 E. Seventh and 132 E. Eighth for a total cost of approximately $150,000.

