City commission approves concrete bid for Eighth Street

Friday

A new portion of Eighth Street in Hays will be paved with concrete. The Hays City Commission at Thursday's meeting voted 4-0 to accept a street reconstruction bid for the massive project, which will cover Milner to Vine streets.

