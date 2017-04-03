Children preserve the past at HPL
Westin Pfannenstiel, 6, Hays, holds up the time capsule he made from plastic cups and filled with information about himself during an activity Tuesday at the Hays Public Library. Jace Yunker, 7, fills out a questionnaire about his current life to be included in his own personal time capsule Tuesday, April 4, 2017 during an activity at the Hays Public Library.
