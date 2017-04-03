Bids for large street project on city agenda
The city of Hays is planning to begin reconstruction of Eighth Street from Milner to Vine this summer. The city commission at Thursday's 6:30 p.m. work session will discuss the two bids received for the project, which has been identified as a high priority since 2011.
