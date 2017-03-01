Workshop brings teachers' needs to architects
Representatives of DLR, the architectural firm selected by the Hays USD 489 Board of Education to form a bond proposal for facility renovations and improvements, met with teachers in the Hays High School cafeteria in the afternoon for a brainstorming session. The afternoon in-service originally had been scheduled for other plans, but that was changed last week to give DLR a chance to meet with teachers, Superintendent John Thissen said.
