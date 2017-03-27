RPM kicks off 2017 season

RPM kicks off 2017 season

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 25 Read more: Hays Daily News

Taron Burkhart monitors the lineup prior to a Northern sport mod heat race at the Sunflower Classic on Friday, March 24, 2017 at Rolling Plains Motor Speedway in Hays. Darren Shanley, producer for Speed Shift TV, prepares to go live on their website at the Sunflower Classic race event on Friday, March 24, 2017 at Rolling Plains Motor Speedway in Hays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tanya Taylor Mar 10 Clark 1
News Cowley touts link to FHSU and wins governor's s... Feb '17 Predator Harm In ... 1
News Demonstrators show support for Weber (Sep '16) Sep '16 rmorgan 1
Dairy Queen (Jul '16) Jul '16 guest 2
News Hispanic College Institute helps students get t... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Paddling has its ... 1
Plainville police (Jun '16) Jun '16 Concernedcitizen 1
Theresia Ostrom (Apr '16) Apr '16 Concern citizens 1
See all Hays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hays Forum Now

Hays Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hays Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
 

Hays, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,246 • Total comments across all topics: 279,885,852

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC