President's Distinguished Scholar presentation set for April 6

"Giants, Dwarfs, and Pterosaurs" will be the subject for Dr. Chris Bennett, President's Distinguished Scholar at Fort Hays State University, at his honors presentation at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 6, in the Memorial Union's Stouffer Lounge. HAYS-"Giants, Dwarfs, and Pterosaurs" will be the subject for Dr. Chris Bennett, President's Distinguished Scholar at Fort Hays State University, at his honors presentation at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 6, in the Memorial Union's Stouffer Lounge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.