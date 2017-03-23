Longtime Golden Belt president/CEO announces retirement

Ron Wente, left, president and CEO of Golden Belt Bank since 1974, will retire from the position, effective Oct. 1 when the position will be turned over to his son, Chris Wente, who currently serves as executive vice president of the bank. Ron Wente, left, president and CEO of Golden Belt Bank since 1974, will retire from the position, effective Oct. 1 when the position will be turned over to his son, Chris Wente, who currently serves as executive vice president of the bank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.