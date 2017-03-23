Longtime Golden Belt president/CEO announces retirement
Ron Wente, left, president and CEO of Golden Belt Bank since 1974, will retire from the position, effective Oct. 1 when the position will be turned over to his son, Chris Wente, who currently serves as executive vice president of the bank. Ron Wente, left, president and CEO of Golden Belt Bank since 1974, will retire from the position, effective Oct. 1 when the position will be turned over to his son, Chris Wente, who currently serves as executive vice president of the bank.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.
Add your comments below
Hays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tanya Taylor
|Mar 10
|Clark
|1
|Cowley touts link to FHSU and wins governor's s...
|Feb '17
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
|Demonstrators show support for Weber (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|rmorgan
|1
|Dairy Queen (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|guest
|2
|Hispanic College Institute helps students get t... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Paddling has its ...
|1
|Plainville police (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Concernedcitizen
|1
|Theresia Ostrom (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Concern citizens
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC