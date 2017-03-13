Lions Club convention Saturday in Hays
The 79 Lions Clubs of Western Kansas District 17-K will host their annual district convention Saturday at Memorial Union on the Fort Hays State University campus. International guests will be Melvin and Virginia Bray of New Jersey.
