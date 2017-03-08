Inspecting fire hydrants

The City of Hays Fire Department will be inspecting and flow testing fire hydrants on March 10, 2017 in the areas from 13th St. north to 22nd St. between MacArthur and Canterbury Rd and 17th St. north to 22nd St. between Wheatland and Canterbury and south of 13th St. between Vine and Commerce Pkwy. This is part of a coordinated effort by the City of Hays to inspect all fire hydrants in the city and flush all water mains annually.

