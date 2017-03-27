Inaugural FHSU bull sale a huge success
Some Fort Hays State University students and faculty in the agriculture department hit the jackpot over spring break. And they didn't have far to go to claim their prize.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tanya Taylor
|Mar 10
|Clark
|1
|Cowley touts link to FHSU and wins governor's s...
|Feb '17
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
|Demonstrators show support for Weber (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|rmorgan
|1
|Dairy Queen (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|guest
|2
|Hispanic College Institute helps students get t... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Paddling has its ...
|1
|Plainville police (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Concernedcitizen
|1
|Theresia Ostrom (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Concern citizens
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC