HaysMed CEO announces plans to retire
John Jeter, MD, has announced plans to retire from his role as President and CEO of HaysMed, part of The University of Kansas Health System, effective Jan. 1, 2018. Jeter joined HaysMed in 1996.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.
