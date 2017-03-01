HaysMed CEO announces plans to retire

John Jeter, MD, has announced plans to retire from his role as President and CEO of HaysMed, part of The University of Kansas Health System, effective Jan. 1, 2018. Jeter joined HaysMed in 1996.

