Hays youth participating in turkey hunt
The Kansas Governor's One Shot Turkey Hunt announced Jeffrey Heimann, Hays, has been chosen to be one of six Kansas youth to participate in the 31st Kansas Governor's One Shot Turkey Hunt. The event will be April 12 to 14 in El Dorado.
Hays Daily News.
