Hair stylist to offer makeover tips

Saturday

Hair stylist Kim Weigel of Hays will share tips for makeup and hair makeovers at the March 13 meeting of Hays After 5 Christian women's group. Hair stylist Kim Weigel of Hays will share tips for makeup and hair makeovers at the March 13 meeting of Hays After 5 Christian women's group.

Fire Warning for Ellis County was issued at March 06 at 4:10AM CST

