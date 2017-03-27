Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland Honors 2016-17 Gold Award Recipients
Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland will be honoring nine Girl Scout Gold Award recipients during special ceremonies this weekend, including two Gold Award recipients from northwest Kansas. HAYS - Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland will be honoring nine Girl Scout Gold Award recipients during special ceremonies this weekend, including two Gold Award recipients from northwest Kansas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.
Add your comments below
Hays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tanya Taylor
|Mar 10
|Clark
|1
|Cowley touts link to FHSU and wins governor's s...
|Feb '17
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
|Demonstrators show support for Weber (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|rmorgan
|1
|Dairy Queen (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|guest
|2
|Hispanic College Institute helps students get t... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Paddling has its ...
|1
|Plainville police (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Concernedcitizen
|1
|Theresia Ostrom (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Concern citizens
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC