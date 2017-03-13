The City of Hays Fire Department will be inspecting and flow testing fire hydrants on March 15, 2017 in the areas from 15th St. north to 27th St. between Hall St. and Vine St. This is part of a coordinated effort by the City of Hays to inspect all fire hydrants in the city and flush all water mains annually. The City of Hays Fire Department will be inspecting and flow testing fire hydrants on March 15, 2017 in the areas from 15th St. north to 27th St. between Hall St. and Vine St. This is part of a coordinated effort by the City of Hays to inspect all fire hydrants in the city and flush all water mains annually.

