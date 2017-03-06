Fire devastates small town of Ransom
A firefighter takes a quick break for a breath of fresh air as crews battle several houses on fire Monday afternoon in Ransom. Firefighters battle a large fire in a house Monday afternoon on the west edge of Ransom as heavy smoke covers the area.
