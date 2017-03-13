Encore Series presents Taj Express: The Bollywood Musical Revue
Tickets are now on sale for Taj Express: The Bollywood Musical Revue, the next performance of the 2016-2017 Encore Series at Fort Hays State University, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday March 29 in the Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center. HAYS-- Tickets are now on sale for Taj Express: The Bollywood Musical Revue, the next performance of the 2016-2017 Encore Series at Fort Hays State University, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday March 29 in the Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.
Add your comments below
Hays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tanya Taylor
|Mar 10
|Clark
|1
|Cowley touts link to FHSU and wins governor's s...
|Feb '17
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
|Demonstrators show support for Weber
|Sep '16
|rmorgan
|1
|Dairy Queen (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|guest
|2
|Hispanic College Institute helps students get t... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Paddling has its ...
|1
|Plainville police (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Concernedcitizen
|1
|Theresia Ostrom (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Concern citizens
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC