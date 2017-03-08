Efficient energy
According to a press release from the Hays-headquartered electric and natural gas cooperative, Midwest Energy surpassed $10 million in improvements made since How$mart started in 2007. More than 1,700 projects inside private homes and businesses have been paid for upfront by the company, and repaid by program participants on their monthly bills.
